NA-133 Lahore by-election: ECP issues notice to PPP candidate

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) NA-133 by-poll candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam over the violation of the election code of conduct.

A show-cause notice has been served to the PPP candidate over the violation of the election code of conduct and directed him to appear before the ECP office in person on November 28.

Separately, the Ministry of Interior green-lighted the deployment of Rangers personnel for by-election in NA-133 slated for December 5.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had requested the deployment of the paramilitary troops to maintain law and order and deter any untoward incident on the polling day. The election commission has set up overall 254 polling stations and 821 polling booths in the Lahore constituency.

The election authority has declared 21 polling stations as ‘extremely sensitive’ and 199 polling stations as ‘sensitive’. The constituency has a total of 4,40,485 registered voters.

The polling for the by-election in NA-133 will be held on Dec. 05. The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik who had died of heart complications on October 11.

There will be a contest between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after the returning officer (RO) had rejected the nomination papers of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat (covering candidate).

INP

