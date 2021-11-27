NATIONAL

Complainant among three arrested in Lahore robbery

By INP

LAHORE, Nov 27 (INP): A man who complained to police of deprived three million rupees outside of a bank was himself involved in the crime, said Lahore Police.

“Three million rupees were snatched three days ago from a citizen outside a bank branch in the city,” SP Saddar Lahore said.

“Complainant of the case, Jasim, had made robbery plan so as his family coughs up money to him”, the SP said.

“He planned the robbery with his friends Noman and Ahmed, who snatched the amount drawn from the bank, from Jasim and fled from the scene,” police official said.

“All three million rupees amount recovered and three accused including the complainant, have been arrested,” police official added.

Dacoits last Sunday looted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs34 million in the ‘biggest robbery of the current year’ in Lahore.

Armed robbers stormed into a house located in Lahore’s Johar Town and managed to escape after looting cash and gold ornaments worth Rs34 million.

The suspects looted Rs10million in cash, Rs10.96 million worth of gold ornaments, four diamond rings and expensive wristwatches.

The family members were also subjected to torture upon offering resistance. The case of the heist has been registered on the complaint of the house owner.

INP

