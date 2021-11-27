NATIONAL

IHC moved for formation of commission to probe alleged Nisar audio leak

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been submitted with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking formation of a commission to investigate an audio leak allegedly involving former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar and allegations against the judiciary.

Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) President Salahuddin Ahmed and member judicial commission Syed Haider Imam Rizvi have moved the petition.

Law secretary and secretaries of all the four provinces — Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — have been made parties in the case.

In the petition, Ahmed and Rizvi said after the audio leak, a perception was created that the judiciary appears to operate under pressure from external powers. Therefore, it is crucial to determine whether the audiotape is authentic or not.

“The audiotape has damaged the judiciary’s integrity and raised important questions over the judiciary’s independence. It is important to revive the people’s trust in an independent and non-partisan judiciary,” the plea said.

The plea said that an independent commission, comprising well-respected retired judges, lawyers, journalists, and civil society members, should be set up to probe allegations against the judiciary as well as the leaked audiotape.

News Desk

