Pakistan bans entry from seven countries over fears of new COVID-19 variant Omicron

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday announced a ban on entry from seven countries — South Africa, Hong Kong, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini — “due to threat” from the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

A statement by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that a ban on direct or indirect inbound travel from the aforementioned countries has been imposed, with the countries placed in Category C “with immediate effect”.

NCOC said Pakistani passengers travelling from these countries on “extreme emergency” will only be allowed after obtaining exemptions and ensuring the following protocols:

Vaccination certificate;

Max 72-hour-old negative PCR report before boarding;

Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on arrival at the airport;

RAT negative cases will undergo 3 days mandatory home quarantine and re-RAT will be conducted on third day;

RAT positive cases will undergo 10 days mandatory quarantine at government or self-paid facilities;

Their PCR test will be conducted on the 10th day in quarantine.