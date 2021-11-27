IHC directs law, information secretaries to submit report on steps taken for journalists’ protection

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday released a written order on the petition pertaining to problems being faced by journalists and media workers.

The court ordered the law and information secretaries to submit their replies to the petition, besides appointing senior journalists Hamid Mir, Mazhar Abbas and others as amicus curiae.

The court also directed the registrar of Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE) to submit reports of all cases, which are under investigation against the media persons.

The court also appointed the presidents of Supreme Court Bar Association and Islamabad High Court Journalists’ Association as amicus curiae.

The court observed that it has been brought into its notice that there is no effective law that provides security to journalists and media workers.

The court said the freedom of editors, reporters and columnists is of utmost importance, adding that this “important” question must be considered in the context of international practices and the United Nations Human Rights Commission reports.

The court ordered to fix the case for hearing after three weeks.