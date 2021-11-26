NATIONAL

People suffering due to inexperienced PTI government: Ahsan

By News Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the people are suffering due to the inexperienced government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

He said that the PTI-led government’s policies have turned the country into heavily indebted nation, claiming that the government’s days are numbered.

“If Imran Khan has the courage to face reality, he should quit. This game is not meant for him. A leader who is continuously dividing the country, he is no less than any other external enemy,” Ahsan alleged.

He also criticised the government for planning to give autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) under the deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Ahsan said that after such a move, the SBP governor will not be answerable to any Pakistani institution but will be answerable to the IMF.

He said that government is giving away the country to anyone for a few pennies, as they did in the case of IMF.

He said that taxes worth more than Rs400 billion would be imposed on the masses under an upcoming mini-budget, adding that the development budget would also see a cut of Rs200bn, thus hurting economic growth and other ongoing projects.

