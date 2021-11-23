Ombudsman provides prompt relief to complainants

LAHORE: Office of the Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan continues to protect individuals’ rights by providing speedy and effective resolution of complaints from the public against the public sector departments.

The office received complaints from various job-seeking complainants claiming they cleared the test for recruitment to the post of the junior clerk under Rule 17-A in Gujranwala District Education Authority but have not been handed appointment letters yet.

Taking notice of the matter, Khan directed the chief executive officer of authority to look into the matter and take action as per rules and inform the ombudsman’s office within 30 days.

According to the compliance report, 10 complainants have been recruited as junior clerks in BPS-11 on regular basis.

Another complainant Ali Raza of Eminabad town of Gujranwala has been recruited as a junior clerk in the department under Rule 17-A on the directions of the ombudsman office.

As a result of the intervention by the ombudsman’s office, one Muhammad Arif of Gujranwala has been paid Rs1.6 million as the grant of his late mother who died during service along with recruitment as naib qasid.

The complainants have thanked Khan for the timely resolution of their issues.