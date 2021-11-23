SC upholds PML-N MPA’s disqualification over bogus degree

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Kashif Mahmood challenging his disqualification by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for holding a bogus degree.

The high court had on January 2020 disqualified Mahmood, a member of the House from PP-241 Bahawalnagar-V, for holding a bogus degree of the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Al-Khair University in Kashmir.

The university had informed the high court during the course of proceedings that Mahmood “has neither been [a] student of Al-Khair University Bhimber nor graduated in the course of Bachelor of Business Administration”.

“The university has thoroughly checked the academic record of Mr Kashif Mahmood, son of Khalid Mahmood, from admission, registration, examination and accounts branches, whether he is supposed to be [a] student of this university in the discipline of Bachelor of Business Administration or otherwise.”

The original petition filed against the former lawmaker in 2019 claimed that he had submitted a fake degree to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to participate in the 2018 general election.

It said he also concealed the facts from the ECP as he did not mention his disqualification in 2013 in the affidavit submitted along with the nomination form.

In the last general elections, Mahmood had secured 48,543 votes to defeat his opponent from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf who received 44,184 votes.