Imran wins prestigious UAE sports honour

A former cricket legend, Khan has been given the award for his contribution to sports, including leading the cricket team to win the 1992 Cricket World Cpb.

The ceremony to announce the winners of the 11th edition of the MBR Creative Sports Award — the largest such award in terms of prize money and categories, and the first dedicated to creativity in sports — was held on Monday in Dubai.

Dubai Sports Council chief Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed were among those who attended the event.