Imran wins prestigious UAE sports honour

By News Desk
1992: Imran Khan of Pakistan lifts the World Cup after Pakistan beat England in the final at Melbourne.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, Gulf News reported.

A former cricket legend, Khan has been given the award for his contribution to sports, including leading the cricket team to win the 1992 Cricket World Cpb.

He was declared International Sports Personality.

The ceremony to announce the winners of the 11th edition of the MBR Creative Sports Award — the largest such award in terms of prize money and categories, and the first dedicated to creativity in sports — was held on Monday in Dubai.

Dubai Sports Council chief Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed were among those who attended the event.

News Desk

