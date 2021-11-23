NATIONAL

Khan orders strategy to protect cities from air pollution

By APP
TOPSHOT - Vehicles make their way amid heavy smogg conditions in Lahore on November 17, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed his administration to devise a comprehensive strategy within the shortest time possible to protect the cities from rising air pollution levels.

The directive came as Lahore, the bustling metropolis of nearly 11 million people, ranked among the worst cities in the world for air pollution — a mixture of low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal crop burn off, and colder winter temperatures coalescing into stagnant clouds.

Over the past weeks, in what has become a dreaded seasonal occurrence, Lahore has suffered pollution levels many times higher than the levels deemed healthy by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and a thick brown smog settled over the city.

“A sustainable environment protection plan is need of the hour to fight pollution, especially in major cities,” Khan said while chairing a meeting convened to discuss ways to counter pollution and its consequences.

The prime minister directed the concerned departments to devise a strategy in coordination with the provincial governments to save the metropolises from pollution at the earliest.

“In line with our manifesto, clean and pollution-free Pakistan is our top priority, and long term measures should be taken to deal with the climate change-related issues,” he said.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said: “We [the government] are focused on maximising green cover of our cities through a massive plantation [drive].”

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of State for Climate Malik Amin Aslam and senior officials.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar also joined via video link.

Previous articleImran wins prestigious UAE sports honour
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran wins prestigious UAE sports honour

Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, Gulf News reported. A former cricket legend, Khan has been...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC extends interim bail of Zardari in New York apartment case

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari in a National...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC upholds PML-N MPA’s disqualification over bogus degree

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Kashif Mahmood challenging his disqualification by the Islamabad High...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ombudsman provides prompt relief to complainants

LAHORE: Office of the Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan continues to protect individuals' rights by providing speedy and effective resolution of complaints...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Pure fantasy’: Pakistan says India honoured captured pilot to ‘hide embarrassment’

ISLAMABAD: The award of a military honour to Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian pilot captured in February 2019 when the two nuclear-armed nations came close...
Read more
NATIONAL

Amnesty urges end to enforced disappearances

Amnesty International urged authorities to stop the alleged practice of forcibly disappearing suspected militants for years without trial, calling the practice “abhorrent.” In a report...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Ombudsman provides prompt relief to complainants

LAHORE: Office of the Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj Azam Suleman Khan continues to protect individuals' rights by providing speedy and effective resolution of complaints...

‘Pure fantasy’: Pakistan says India honoured captured pilot to ‘hide embarrassment’

ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy

Amnesty urges end to enforced disappearances

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.