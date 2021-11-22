NCOC daily update: 313 new cases, 4 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 323 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 1,282,195, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

A total of 28,663 people have died from Covid-19 in Pakistan, including four deaths newly reported, said the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 474,243 cases, followed by Punjab with 442,479 coronavirus infections.

Over the last 24 hours, 236 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries from Covid-19 to 1,230,970 in the country, according to the NCOC.