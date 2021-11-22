NATIONAL

‘Leaked audio’ of Nisar exposes conspiracy against Nawaz, daughter: Shehbaz

By Staff Report
Shahbaz Sharif, the younger brother of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), presents his party manifesto for the forthcoming general election in Lahore on July 5, 2018. - Pakistan will hold a general election on July 25 pitting the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against its main rival, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, led by cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: An audio recording of a conversation purportedly between former chief justice Saqib Nisar and an unidentified listener has exposed the conspiracy hatched against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said Monday.

Sharif was alluding to a story published on a little-known online portal run by a local journalist that claimed Nisar, as the top judge of the nation, directed his underlings to sentence Sharif and his daughter at the behest of “institutions” ahead of the 2018 general elections.

The story also shared an audio clip claiming to be Nisar that purportedly told the person on the other side that “institutions wanted to bring [then Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman] Imran Khan to power”.

But Nisar categorically rejected the clip. “I have just listened to this audio [it’s] is fake […] which has been attributed to me,” he said.

Responding to the development, Sharif, in a statement posted on Twitter, said a scheme was designed to force the former prime minister and his daughter to keep them from participating in politics.

Urging authorities to take notice of the audio clip, the National Assembly opposition leader said: ”The nation looks forward to the justice system.”

“Time has come to right the wrongs inflicted on them,” he added.

AUDIOTAPE:

“Let me be a little blunt about it […] unfortunately, here it is the ‘institutions’ which dictate judgments. In this case, we will have to penalise Mian Sahib [Nawaz Sharif],” Nisar can be heard saying in the dubious leaked conversation.

“And ‘they’ say ‘we shall bring Khan Sahib’. Regardless of the merit [of the cases], we will have to do it, and even [give punishment] to his daughter [Maryam],” the judge added.

Responding to Nisar, the other person said: “But, in my view, his daughter doesn’t merit a sentence.”

“You are absolutely correct. I did talk to ‘friends’ that something be done about this but they did not agree. There will be no independence of the judiciary [if we do as instructed], so let it be,” Nisar purportedly responded.

Previous articleTeam by team analysis of the Qatar Grand Prix
Staff Report

