NAB chief says agency has concrete evidence of money laundering by notables

ISLAMABAD: The chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said it has concrete evidence of money laundering by big fish through fake accounts.

The fake accounts were opened in the names of “falooda wala, chhabri wala and papar wala etc.”, said retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

“The learned accountability courts in which NAB had filed references against accused persons are the relevant authority to decide about the innocence of any accused person as per law,” Iqbal said.

Iqbal mentioned that NAB would carry out its duties in an unbiased manner, without paying heed to any media report or propaganda.

The bureau is entrusted to solve cases on logical conclusion and hence the corruption cases will be looked into considering all the sources according to the law.

NAB has set up a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) including services of director, additional director, investigation officer, legal counsel and experts of the monetary and land revenue department.

Talking about NAB and its duties, Iqbal mentioned that NAB was the focal institution of Pakistan under the UN convention against corruption. Reportedly, NAB has recovered Rs538 billion from October 2017 until October 2021.

“Pakistan is the only country with whom China has signed an MoU for eradication of corruption,” Iqbal said.