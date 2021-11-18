Qureshi lauds services of outgoing spymaster

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at his office on Thursday.

Qureshi commended Hameed’s services and expressed his best wishes over the latter’s new appointment as commander of XI Corps stationed in Peshawar after running the agency for more than two years.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hameed also called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at the presidency, who lauded his efforts and services for the security of the country as the spy chief.

Hameed will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan later today.

The government had appointed Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the new spy chief in October. He will assume office on November 20.

Anjum held senior leadership posts in two of the nation’s biggest counterterrorism operations in recent years. Most recently, he was inspector general of the Frontier Corps during the Rudd ul-Fasaad operation focused on eliminating terrorist sleeper cells.

Hameed served in the ISI as a military commander for five years. He worked as director-general of internal security for two years before managing the espionage agency for the rest of his time there.