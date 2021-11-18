NATIONAL

Qureshi lauds services of outgoing spymaster

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at his office on Thursday.

Qureshi commended Hameed’s services and expressed his best wishes over the latter’s new appointment as commander of XI Corps stationed in Peshawar after running the agency for more than two years.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hameed also called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at the presidency, who lauded his efforts and services for the security of the country as the spy chief.

Hameed will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan later today.

The government had appointed Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the new spy chief in October. He will assume office on November 20.

Anjum held senior leadership posts in two of the nation’s biggest counterterrorism operations in recent years. Most recently, he was inspector general of the Frontier Corps during the Rudd ul-Fasaad operation focused on eliminating terrorist sleeper cells.

Hameed served in the ISI as a military commander for five years. He worked as director-general of internal security for two years before managing the espionage agency for the rest of his time there.

Staff Report

Water resources depleting with a rapid pace: watchdog

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Thursday warned water resources are depleting at a rapid pace posing a great threat not only to...
Former Rawalpindi commissioner gets bail in ring road case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to two suspects, former Rawalpindi commissioner retired Captain Mohammad Mahmood and Land Acquisition...
LHC directs businesses to halve staff attendance to cut air pollution

LAHORE: In the wake of increasing toxic air pollution across the city, Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed private offices to allow 50 percent...
PCAA prepares for ICAO audit

KARACHI: A team of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) will arrive on November 29 to conduct a safety audit of the Pakistan Civil...
BJP delegation enters Pakistan for annual Sikh religious festivities

LAHORE: A 21-member delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from northern Punjab state of India entered Pakistan via the Kartarpur Sahib corridor on...
US puts Pakistan, China on religious freedom blacklist

WASHINGTON: The United States designated 10 countries -- including Pakistan, China and Saudi Arabia -- as countries of particular concern for alleged religious freedoms...
