PCAA prepares for ICAO audit

KARACHI: A team of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) will arrive on November 29 to conduct a safety audit of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

As per the schedule released by the global agency, the auditors will stay until December 10. During their stay, they would conduct a complete audit of the aviation regulator.

The team will audit the pilot licencing mechanism, the air navigation system (ANS), aircraft operations, and aerodromes and ground aids (AGA) among other areas.

Meanwhile, the PCAA has completed its preparations at the airports across the country ahead of the audit.

Earlier this year, the ICAO had expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the PCAA for improving its licencing process.

The satisfactory remarks came after a report presented by the PCAA regarding the reforms and progress on the Significant Safety Concerns (SSCs) of the international aviation institution.

The PCAA’s steps for reforming personal licencing grabbed an 83 per cent rating out of the highest 97.4 percent from ICAO.