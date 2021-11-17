NATIONAL

Celebrations for Sikh founder’s birthday begin in Pakistan

By Anadolu Agency
The Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is seen in Pakistan's town of Kartarpur near the Indian border on November 8, 2019. - A corridor that will allow Sikhs to cross from India into Pakistan to visit one of the religion's holiest sites is set to open on November 9, with thousands expected to make a pilgrimage interrupted by decades of conflict. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from across the globe have gathered in Punjab to celebrate the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of their religion.

The 10-day celebration began on Wednesday in Nankana Sahib district — the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak — located around 80 kilometres (49 miles) from Lahore.

The celebrations began with Akhand Path — a reading of 1,430 pages of Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhism.

Some 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India entered Pakistan through the Wagha border crossing to take part in the celebrations.

Despite heightened tensions, longtime rival nations have facilitated the Sikh community on the occasion of Nanak’s birth anniversary, one of the main festivals of Sikhism.

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued 3,000 visas to pilgrims, enabling them to attend the celebrations, whereas New Delhi, for its part, reopened the visa-free Kartarpur crossing, which connects the two Punjabs.

An official source told AFP Tuesday the corridor had never been closed on the Pakistan side, and that they were waiting for confirmation from Indian authorities that the pilgrims would be allowed to cross.

The pilgrims will also visit their holy sites in several parts of Punjab, including Kartarpur Sahib, where Nanak settled and died in 1539.

Notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties over disputed Kashmir, Islamabad and New Delhi after tough negotiations had signed a landmark agreement in November 2019 to open the corridor to allow Sikh pilgrims from India to visit the holy shrine in Pakistan.

The distance between Kartarpur and the town of Gurdaspur in India is merely 3 kilometres (2 miles). But the closure of this crossing meant that Sikh pilgrims from India had to travel, hundreds of kilometres to cross the border at Wagah, near Amritsar and then travel to Lahore, to reach Kartarpur.

​​​​​​​Kartarpur crossing was shut last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sikh special association with Pakistan

The number of Sikhs in Pakistan is estimated between 30,000-40,000, out of some 200 million population of this country.

Pakistan is also home to some of the most important pilgrimage sites for Sikhs. They include the birthplace of Nanak, who was born in 1469, Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara and Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, where the handprint of Nanak is believed to be imprinted on a boulder.

These sites are visited by thousands of Sikhs from India, Europe and Canada every year.

Punjabi is the common language of the province of Punjab, partitioned between Pakistan and India.

— With additional input from AFP

Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Agency

