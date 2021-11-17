NATIONAL

Sindh’s reservations on 2017 census still unaddressed: Shah

By INP

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday deferred yet again the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other suspects in Nooriabad Power Plant reference until December 8.

The hearing was conducted by accountability judge Asghar Ali.

The indictment was delayed as two co-suspects Hassan Raza and Sultan Farooq did not appear before the court, while the NAB submitted its response in the acquittal request moved by Ali Sheikh, another co-accused in the case.

Shah appeared before the court in the hearing but on the absence of the two accused, the court adjourned the hearing.

Talking to reporters after the court appearance, Shah accused the federal government of shutting down the power projects of Sindh. He said despite the requests, the matter was not put on the agenda of today’s joint session of Parliament.

Commenting on the results of the 2017 census, he said Sindh challenged them but the PTI-led government issued them.

“They are unaware of the Constitution of Pakistan, the matter has to be resolved in the joint session of the Parliament,” he added.

Shah claimed the end of the incumbent government is near as the “winds blowing in Islamabad can also be felt in Karachi.”

Shah is facing charges of misusing the power in the disbursement of funds for energy-related projects in Sindh, according to the reference filed by NAB.

It says public funds worth billions have been embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company. Shah and Abdul Ghani Majeed are among 17 persons who are nominated in the corruption reference by the anti-graft watchdog.

In October last, it emerged that Shah and over 12 provincial cabinet members are on the radar of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under corruption charges in separate cases.

