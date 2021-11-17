One killed, six injured in Karachi cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD: One person was killed and six others including children were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Karachi on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident happened inside a multi-storey building in Lyari, police officials in the area told local media.

The residential building was also partially damaged due to the cylinder blast, said the police, adding that the cause of the blast has not been ascertained yet, but it might happen due to gas leakage.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital and being treated for severe burn injuries.