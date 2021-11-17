NATIONAL

One killed, six injured in Karachi cylinder blast

By Staff Report
A Pakistani policeman stands guard during the Friday prayer at the Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore on May 17, 2019, on the Muslim month of Ramadan. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: One person was killed and six others including children were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Karachi on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident happened inside a multi-storey building in Lyari, police officials in the area told local media.

The residential building was also partially damaged due to the cylinder blast, said the police, adding that the cause of the blast has not been ascertained yet, but it might happen due to gas leakage.

The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital and being treated for severe burn injuries.

Staff Report

