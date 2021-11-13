CITY

Margalla police registers case on fake stamp papers

ISLAMABAD: Margalla Police has registered a case against the accused who made fake stamp papers of valuable lands of the citizen after completion of an inquiry. The inquiry against the accused was conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), Islamabad. A case has been registered by Israr Ahmed in Margalla police station. He said that in order to acquire his valuable property, Muhammad Almas, Tariq, Haq Nawaz, etc. obtained a partnership stamp of 2005 about which the petitioner neither signed nor gave a thumbs impressions. When he became aware of his participation in the valuable lands, then move a application to Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) to enquire the matter, the stamp seller Sheikh Bilal appeared in inquiry and replied to the ADCR that the stamp number 4419 was issued to Tariq at the REQUEST of the dealer while Israr Ahmed did not put any signature or thumb print on it. After the completion of the inquiry, a case has been registered under the provisions of the constitution.

