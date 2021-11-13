ECP seeks briefing from govt on EVMs on Nov 15

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought

briefing from Ministry of Science and Technology on electronic voting

machines (EVMs) on November 15.

According to the letter sent by ECP to the ministry, the commission has

asked for a detailed briefing with complete documentary proof of the

prototype of the machine.

The letter says that technical evaluation committee chaired by Secretary ECP

to be briefed.

ECP will decide about the EVM pilot project after the briefing. The

commission is considering using the machines in the upcoming by-election in

NA 133 Lahore.