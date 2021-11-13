CITY

SMOG: Lahore wakes up to itchy eyes, coughs and sniffles

By INP

LAHORE: The people of Lahore woke up sniffing, coughing, and breathless Saturday morning. Along with panic, the air was filled with pollution choking the city into a tight vice of smog.

On Thursday, Lahore was declared the most polluted city globally, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) due to high smog levels. Others parts of Punjab Province are also reporting massive surge in pollution related health issues. On Saturday, the AQI of the city was recorded a hazardous 346.

According to experts, smog is caused by air pollution that can not only cause accidents but is also harmful to health. Rain can only recede the smog.

The Met office has, unfortunately, predicted no rain in the city in the coming days and has cautioned people to take precautions and wear face masks.

In a bid to make this a tad bit better, the deputy commissioner of Lahore has formed an Anti-smog Task Force. It will comprise heads of the environmental department, Water and Sanitation Agency, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, industries, and police.

Lahore DC Muhammad Usman said that every squad will inspect 12 and 60 industrial units on a daily and weekly basis, respectively.

“Two special teams have been formed to monitor cars emitting smoke in the city,” he revealed, adding that the government has decided to visit all brick kilns and factories in the city using boilers and surfaces.

On Friday, Justice Shahid Karim heard an environmental pollution case in the Lahore High Court. He said that no measures have been taken by the concerned authorities to curb smog and bureaucrats were just seating in their offices sending reports from there.

The court, consequently, appointed a judicial assistant to implement the commission report on smog, environmental pollution, and water pollution.

Earlier, the Judicial Water Environment Commission submitted a report in the Lahore High Court. It revealed that 250 brick kilns and 186 factories were sealed because their businesses were the primary contributors to air pollution. Moreover, over 5,201 vehicles were fined for emitting smoke.

Previous articleAttorney General underscores flaws in NAB law
Next articleECP seeks briefing from govt on EVMs on Nov 15
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Chinese enterprise gifts Covid-19 testing kits to Pakistan

BEIJING: A Chinese enterprise on Friday gifted a batch of 100,000 Covid-19 testing kits and sample releaser buffer to Pakistan to bolster its capacity...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Foreign fishing vessels are not allowed to fish in exclusive economic zone’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday informed the National Assembly that foreign fishing vessels are not being allowed to fish...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan University students postpone protest till Tuesday

The protesting students of Balochistan University on Saturday postponed their protest for four days following assurances from the government and university management regarding the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus kills 11, infects 231 in a day: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday reported 11 Covid-related deaths during the past 24 hours across the country and said that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court accepts govt’s plea to adjourn hearing of Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday has conducted hearing on the petition of government against providing details of gifts presented to the prime minister (PM). During...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP seeks briefing from govt on EVMs on Nov 15

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought briefing from Ministry of Science and Technology on electronic voting machines (EVMs) on November 15. According to the letter...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Balochistan University students postpone protest till Tuesday

The protesting students of Balochistan University on Saturday postponed their protest for four days following assurances from the government and university management regarding the...

Coronavirus kills 11, infects 231 in a day: NCOC

Court accepts govt’s plea to adjourn hearing of Toshakhana case

ECP seeks briefing from govt on EVMs on Nov 15

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.