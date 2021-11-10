Sports

New Zealand through to finals after beating England

By Mian Abrar
New Zealand's players celebrate after the dismissal of India's Rishabh Pant (not pictured) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 31, 2021. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

ABU DHABI: New Zealand have made it to the finals of the T20 World Cup after beating England at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

New Zealand had lost key batsmen Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson in their chase of 167 against England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Chris Woakes struck on the third ball to send back Guptill out for four and then got Williamson´s prized scalp after the Kiwi captain, who made five, perished while attempting a scoop shot.

Daryl Mitchell, however, scored half century and got the team home by scoring 72 not out. He was fully supported by Devon Conway who scored a swift 46. James Neesham also chipped in with 27 runs.

Earlier, all-rounder Moeen Ali smashed an unbeaten 51 to steer England to a challenging 166 for four against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

England lost their openers including Jos Buttler for 29, lbw off Ish Sodhi, after being invited to bat first as Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won an all-important toss in Abu Dhabi.

But Moeen hit back with his 37-ball knock and put on a key partnership of 63 with Dawid Malan, who hit 41, for the third wicket.

Pace bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult kept a tight leash in the first three overs before Buttler smashed two successive boundaries.

Jonny Bairstow also got a couple of fours but did not look comfortable after being promoted to open in place of the injured Jason Roy.

Adam Milne replaced fellow quick Boult from one end to break through as he got Bairstow out for 13 off 17 balls with Williamson taking a sharp catch at mid-off.

In-form Buttler tried to rebuild but an attempt to reverse sweep leg-spinner Ish Sodhi got him trapped lbw for 29 off 24 deliveries.

The opener, who moved past Pakistan’s Babar Azam as the leading batsman in the tournament with 269 runs, reviewed the call but replays suggested the ball would have hit his off stump.

The left-handed Malan, who was dropped on 10 by wicketkeeper Devon Conway off Jimmy Neesham, hit the first six of the innings off Southee in the 16th over but departed next ball caught behind.

But Moeen launched an attack as he hit Sodhi for a six and then smashed Milne for two hits over the fence.

Liam Livingstone hit 17 off 10 balls before departing and Moeen completed his first 50 of the tournament with a boundary off Neesham.

Moeen Ali hit an unbeaten 51 off 37 balls to steer England to 166 for four after being invited to bat first.

The winners will face either Australia or Pakistan in Sunday´s final.

 

Previous articleTroika Plus meets to discuss Afghanistan today
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Shoaib Akhtar says ‘PM Imran Khan is with me’ on PTV controversy

Pertaining to PTV's decision to take legal action against former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, the former fast bowler said he will give a "befitting" response...
Read more
Sports

Ramiz Raja backs Pakistan squad ahead of semi-final, says it’s ‘impossible to beat them right now’

The former captain hailed the performance shown by the Men in Green and said that the whole nation is together just because of them Pakistan...
Read more
Sports

Matthew Hayden says Babar Azam is the opposite of Virat Kohli, calls him ‘consistent, stable’

Australian legend and current batting consultant of Pakistan cricket team Matthew Hayden has opened up about Babar Azam and his comparisons drawn with the...
Read more
Sports

Sarfaraz, Haider might replace Malik, Rizwan for Australia semi final, say sources

ISLAMABAD: Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali might replace Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Rizwan after the in-form batters caught the flu ahead of Pakistan's crucial...
Read more
Sports

Hayden backs Fakhar to come good with bat against Australia

Pakistan's batting consultant Matthew Hayden has backed top-order batter Fakhar Zaman to end his dry run at the Twenty20 World Cup with an impactful...
Read more
Sports

Pak vs Aus: Aaron Finch sees ‘crucial battle’ with Shaheen Afridi in T20 World Cup semi-final

Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Wednesday said dealing with Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi will be key to success in the Twenty20 World...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Afghan FM arrives on first official visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, leading a high-powered delegation, arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday to meet the Pakistani leadership and attend...

Mazari urges Muslim nations to unite against rights abuse

PM Imran censures ECP for opposing EVMs, electoral reforms

Shoaib Akhtar says ‘PM Imran Khan is with me’ on PTV controversy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.