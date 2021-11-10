CITY

Ground breaking of mega project at One Canal Road takes place

By APP

LAHORE: Ground breaking at luxury development One Canal Road, Lahore took place on Wednesday.
The project is a 200,000 square-foot luxury residential project planned on the main Canal Road within the New Downtown of Lahore.
Developer and designer of the project is famous Kobi Karp with interior walls and floorings finished by VERSACE Ceramics.
The development is projected to yield 115 luxury residential apartments. With current machinery and works on site the iconic tower may soon go vertical topping out at 160 feet.

Construction of piling is now underway, along with demolition work on-going on some of the existing buildings. Tree removal, clearing & grubbing has begun as well. The total project Gross Development Value is in excess of $30 Million with our experts estimating construction costs for a project of this magnitude and standard to be in the range of $16 Million or 13,500 PKR per square foot.

The super prime One Canal Road development includes over 30,000 square feet of amenity space including Lahore’s highest sky pool and sky lounge, a 6500 square foot arrival lobby, state of the art gymnasium, full spa, luxury residents cinema, business centre, residents lounge and kids club offering a first of it’s kind ultra luxury 360 lifestyle for Pakistan within a residential building.

Previous articleNew Zealand through to finals after beating England
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Walton Road in abysmal condition

LAHORE: A roughly two-kilometre long section between the Boy Scouts and College Road stops on Walton Road has been in a dilapidated condition for...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab ombudsman takes notice of illegal trees logging

LAHORE: As a result of action taken by Punjab Ombudsman retired Major Azam Suleman Khan over a news item about the illegal logging of...
Read more
LAHORE

Clean water provided to adjoining populace in Toba Tek Singh on ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE: On the direction of Punjab Ombudsman retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, the Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department has provided...
Read more
LAHORE

Top Jinnah Hospital official suspended

LAHORE: Punjab Health Department has suspended the Medical Superintendent of Jinnah Hospital, one of the largest public hospitals in Lahore. Minister for Primary and Secondary...
Read more
HEADLINES

Lahore to host third PACES competition from November 1

The third International Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System (PACES) competition will be held in Lahore under the supervision of Pakistan Army from November...
Read more
HEADLINES

Calligraphy exhibition held at Lahore’s Alhamra Art Gallery

A calligraphy exhibition of calligraphy paintings by Farzana Waqas was held at the Alhamra Art Gallery in Lahore on Saturday.  The three day event that...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rs111bn to be invested in power transmission system: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that an investment of Rs111 billion will be made in the power transmission system during the...

Afghan FM arrives on first official visit to Pakistan

Mazari urges Muslim nations to unite against rights abuse

PM Imran censures ECP for opposing EVMs, electoral reforms

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.