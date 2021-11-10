NATIONAL

No move under consideration to stop releasing SPI data: Muzammil

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: There is no exercise under consideration to stop the release of weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) data by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Spokesperson to the Finance Minister, Muzammil Aslam said this on Wednesday while responding to a news report published in a section of the press.

Aslam said that a question was raised during committee discussions about best international practice for essential commodities price reporting. Encouragingly, PBS reporting of Consumer Price Index (CPI) and SPI was more prompt than India and Bangladesh, he added.

“Just to put the record straight. No such exercise under consideration. When committees discussed the prices, a question was raised on best international practice for essential commodities price reporting. Encouragingly, PBS reporting of CPI & SPI is more prompt than India & Bangladesh,” he tweeted.

