Fair Price shops being set up in across KP to mitigate sugar issue

PESHAWAR: To tackle the excessive price and smooth provision of sugar in across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, the district administrations are establishing fair price shops.

Only in Abbottabad, 28 fair price shops on the directives of the provincial government.

According to details, the government has provided 118 metric tonnes of sugar at subsidised rates for the Abbottabad district. The district administration has established 13 sales points in Abbottabad while 4 in tehsil Havelian, two in Lora, and three points in Galyat where masses could purchase sugar at a fixed price of Rs90 per kilogram.

The revenue staff would monitor the sale and provision of the Sugar in their respective fair price shops at the controlled prices. The deputy commissioner directed the masses to visit their nearest fair price shop for purchasing Sugar and in case of any discrepancy contact the district control room, established in the DC office immediately .

The fixed price outlets were established in Abbottabad, Havelian, Sherwan, Lora Circle and Galyat which are providing relief to the masses. Following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Shahab Khan along with District food Controller Shad Mohammad Khan inspected Havelian Food Warehouse the other day and reviewed the supply of sugar to the notified vendors.

The subsidised sugar would be sold at Rs86 per kg at wholesale rate while Rs90 per kg at retail price would be available to the general public. The citizens will be allowed to get up to 05 kg of sugar by showing their ID card and it has been made mandatory for dealers to keep records of all customers as well so that citizens can benefit from the government subsidy and grievances can be resolved on the spot.