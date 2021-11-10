NATIONAL

Fair Price shops being set up in across KP to mitigate sugar issue

By Agencies

PESHAWAR: To tackle the excessive price and smooth provision of sugar in across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province,  the district administrations are establishing fair price shops.

Only in Abbottabad, 28 fair price shops on the directives of the provincial government.

According to details, the government has provided 118 metric tonnes of sugar at subsidised rates for the Abbottabad district. The district administration has established 13 sales points in Abbottabad while 4 in tehsil Havelian, two in Lora, and three points in Galyat where masses could purchase sugar at a fixed price of Rs90 per kilogram.

The revenue staff would monitor the sale and provision of the Sugar in their respective fair price shops at the controlled prices. The deputy commissioner directed the masses to visit their nearest fair price shop for purchasing Sugar and in case of any discrepancy contact the district control room, established in the DC office immediately .

The fixed price outlets were established in Abbottabad, Havelian, Sherwan, Lora Circle and Galyat which are providing relief to the masses. Following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Shahab Khan along with District food Controller Shad Mohammad Khan inspected Havelian Food Warehouse the other day and reviewed the supply of sugar to the notified vendors.

The subsidised sugar would be sold at Rs86 per kg at wholesale rate while Rs90 per kg at retail price would be available to the general public. The citizens will be allowed to get up to 05 kg of sugar by showing their ID card and it has been made mandatory for dealers to keep records of all customers as well so that citizens can benefit from the government subsidy and grievances can be resolved on the spot.

Previous articleNo move under consideration to stop releasing SPI data: Muzammil
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

No move under consideration to stop releasing SPI data: Muzammil

ISLAMABAD: There is no exercise under consideration to stop the release of weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) data by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics...
Read more
NATIONAL

UK pledges to play role in further improving cooperation with Pakistan

Two sides discuss matters of mutual interest and regional security situation. COAS says Pakistan values UK’s role in global, regional affairs. Says "we look...
Read more
NATIONAL

Troika Plus meets to discuss Afghanistan today

ISLAMABAD: Troika Plus meeting of special representatives and envoys for Afghanistan from China, Russia, the United States and Pakistan will be held in Islamabad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt, ITFC sign $761.5m agreement for oil, gas import

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Economic Affairs and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) have signed a financing agreement, worth $761.5 million, to import...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rs111bn to be invested in power transmission system: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that an investment of Rs111 billion will be made in the power transmission system during the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghan FM arrives on first official visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, leading a high-powered delegation, arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday to meet the Pakistani leadership and attend...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

New Zealand through to finals after beating England

ABU DHABI: New Zealand have made it to the finals of the T20 World Cup after beating England at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu...

Troika Plus meets to discuss Afghanistan today

Govt, ITFC sign $761.5m agreement for oil, gas import

Rs111bn to be invested in power transmission system: Hammad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.