NATIONAL

Pakistan wants multi-domain ties with EU: COAS

By APP

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that Pakistan values its relations with the EU countries and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The army chief said this during a meeting with Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara who called on him at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation — including the current situation of Afghanistan — and bilateral cooperation with the EU were discussed, said the ISPR.

Speaking on the occasion, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and efforts for regional stability, and pledged on behalf of the EU that it will play its role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the ISPR said.

The meeting comes days after a four-member European Union Parliamentary Delegation for South Asia Relations visited Pakistan ahead of the EU reviewing its decision on the country’s GPS+ status in February.

GSP+ is a special trade arrangement offered to developing economies by European nations in return for their commitment to implement 27 international conventions on human rights, environmental protection and governance.

Previous articleFair Price shops being set up in across KP to mitigate sugar issue
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Fair Price shops being set up in across KP to mitigate sugar issue

PESHAWAR: To tackle the excessive price and smooth provision of sugar in across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province,  the district administrations are establishing fair price shops. Only...
Read more
NATIONAL

No move under consideration to stop releasing SPI data: Muzammil

ISLAMABAD: There is no exercise under consideration to stop the release of weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) data by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics...
Read more
NATIONAL

UK pledges to play role in further improving cooperation with Pakistan

Two sides discuss matters of mutual interest and regional security situation. COAS says Pakistan values UK’s role in global, regional affairs. Says "we look...
Read more
NATIONAL

Troika Plus meets to discuss Afghanistan today

ISLAMABAD: Troika Plus meeting of special representatives and envoys for Afghanistan from China, Russia, the United States and Pakistan will be held in Islamabad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt, ITFC sign $761.5m agreement for oil, gas import

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Economic Affairs and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) have signed a financing agreement, worth $761.5 million, to import...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rs111bn to be invested in power transmission system: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that an investment of Rs111 billion will be made in the power transmission system during the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Ground breaking of mega project at One Canal Road takes place

LAHORE: Ground breaking at luxury development One Canal Road, Lahore took place on Wednesday. The project is a 200,000 square-foot luxury residential project planned on...

New Zealand through to finals after beating England

Troika Plus meets to discuss Afghanistan today

Govt, ITFC sign $761.5m agreement for oil, gas import

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.