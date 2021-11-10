Pakistan wants multi-domain ties with EU: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that Pakistan values its relations with the EU countries and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The army chief said this during a meeting with Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara who called on him at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation — including the current situation of Afghanistan — and bilateral cooperation with the EU were discussed, said the ISPR.

Speaking on the occasion, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation and efforts for regional stability, and pledged on behalf of the EU that it will play its role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the ISPR said.

The meeting comes days after a four-member European Union Parliamentary Delegation for South Asia Relations visited Pakistan ahead of the EU reviewing its decision on the country’s GPS+ status in February.

GSP+ is a special trade arrangement offered to developing economies by European nations in return for their commitment to implement 27 international conventions on human rights, environmental protection and governance.