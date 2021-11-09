Preservation of heritage in Pakistan

Gilgit-Baltistan has a unique literary and cultural heritage with almost seventeen different languages being spoken in the region. However, the culture and languages of the region are now being threatened by the spread of English and the homogenisation of cultures through the internet. The creation of community libraries in different parts of the region has promoted reading and education. Due to this Gilgit-Baltistan has fared much better in literacy rates compared to other parts of Pakistan. However, the youth remain unaware of the literary history and prominent personalities of the region.

One way to remember and preserve the history, cultural diversity, and heritage of the region is through the public or community libraries. The Municipal Library of Gilgit also known as Biddulph House Library has an exceptional collection of books as well as other historical documents and manuscripts from the pre-partition era. Unfortunately, now the library is in a poor state and requires funding for maintenance and preservation of the books.

The refurbishment of the library will attract both foreign and local tourists because of its exemplary collection of books and encourage people to read. Also, libraries can be utilised as community centres to initiate other cultural activities and gatherings. Literary festivals at the library can help revive a culture of reading and promote awareness of heritage and culture. I want to urge the Chief Minister of G-B to take concrete steps to preserve the library and protect the heritage of the region.

The previous governments had little to no preference to preserve/protect cultural heritage. However, the government in power today has taken steps to encourage and increase the number of tourists coming to Pakistan and also aims to improve its economy through tourism. It is crucial for all the concerned departments (Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of National Heritage and the Provincial departments) to come up with futuristic policies that aim towards the preservation of heritage, whether natural or cultural, and to use it to promote tourism. Additionally, the concept of sustainable tourism needs to be incorporated within these polices and existing legal framework.

In order to comply with Sustainable Development Goals 2030, as laid down by the United Nations, the concept of sustainable tourism has become vital for the protection and the management of the cultural and natural world heritage sites and their UOV. Sustainable tourism will allow Pakistani communities to thrive and will have an increased sense of responsibility towards the conservation of World Heritage Sites.

There have been a few notable projects undertaken to preserve Pakistani tangible and intangible cultural heritage. These projects range from the establishment of the National History Museum, heritage walks in the old city of different cities, the restoration of the Shahi Hamam in Lahore to the events to restore cultural life in the walled city of Lahore by the Walled City Authority. There still remains a lot which is needed to be done in order to push the boundaries and prevent the cultural life and heritage from diminishing.

Additionally, Pakistan’s legislative regime on the preservation of cultural heritage and prohibition of illegal trafficking of antiquities lags behind and still a lot needs to be done in order to bridge the gap between the law and the issue of illegal trafficking of artefacts. Federal and Provincial governments should amend laws and introduce penalties proportional to the offense. The government should also make serious efforts towards formulating inventories and ensuring better security checks on borders and ports to curtail this lucrative black market of illegally trafficked art pieces.

In order to protect our identity, it is necessary to integrate all provinces with their respective cultures and heritage without any bias. Same efforts should be made to protect the Kalash valley in addition to promoting Balochi dresses and folklore. Pakistan’s provincial cultural heritage once recognized as different yet equally important is when we can stand further united as a nation.

Shakir Shamim

Skardu