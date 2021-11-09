Dr Sania Nishtar says low-income families can apply online for Ehsaas ration discount

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar has stated on Tuesday that people with low income can submit their applications online at the Ehsaas Rashan portal.

Dr Sania stated that only one person per family will be eligible to apply for the programme, while advising the applicants to ensure that the mobile SIM card must be registered in the name of the same person who is applying for the ration facility.

She further revealed that people would be informed about their eligibly for the ration discount programme via SMS from 8171 within four weeks of their registration at the portal, while adding that in case of eligibility, only registered person will be able to get ration discount.

Ehsaas has developed a digitally enabled mobile point of sale system in collaboration with the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to serve beneficiaries through a network of Kiryana stores (retail shops) designated by NBP, all over the country.

It is pertinent to note that Ehsaas Rashan will provide a subsidy of Rs1,000 a month to each of the 20 million families on the purchase of flour, pulses, ghee and cooking oil. Additionally, a 30% subsidy will be given on these three items, per unit purchase.

Participating Kiryana store owners will be required to open bank accounts which will help further increase financial inclusion and settlement payments made through RAAST will help increase the scale of digital transactions in Pakistan.

She further urged the retailers to open their accounts in their nearby bank branches, adding that the government would offer the retailers special incentives and attractive commissions on the sale.