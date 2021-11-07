Myth to Reality: the Nomads in Balochistan

In the Baloch history, we find people living like nomads who migrated to different areas which were suitable for their herds and themselves. In the modern age, still a large group of people live life as nomads. Basically, “Nomad” refers to those people who roam about for pasture. A nomadic group is a community of people who move from one place to another. They are dependent on seasons and facilities for their herds in a given area. They do not settle permanently in one area and keep moving to other places from time to time.

In today’s industrialized countries, nomads are few as compared to the past. However, there are still 30 to 40 million nomads around the world today. Their way of living is totally different from other people’s; their food system, home, living standard are wholly disparate from those of sedentary people. Education is a far dream for nomads, who merely focus on living their life. In other words, they are totally away from the scientific era.

Nomadic people in Balochistan are very simple and prefer the very poor living they have. Due to the government’s lack of attention towards this community, they have been going through very hard times. It is the government’s primary duty to serve its people and particularly the nomads as they are not settled and part of the State. They are to be given permanent status of citizens and must be provided with jobs and houses to live like normal citizens

Not only de we have historical references to nomads in Balochistan, there are still settled a great number of nomads in Balochistan, some have come to Nasirabad, about 40 km west of Turbat city.

Human beings basically need food to survive. One of the main reasons of their not settling in one area is to generate income and be able to live a life of their own. They wake up early in the mornings and take tea after which they go to graze their herd. They take their lunch along with them, which is either fish or milk or anything else they have. They prefer simple things which is a reason for their leading a healthier life. They are happy with that.

However, just as their demand of food is simple, they prefer living in small huts. One other reason for such simple residences is as they do not stay permanently in a particular area, they make such small huts as are easily made.

To make their huts, they use some sticks which are locally called ladi. These huts are favorable in summer, but the nomads go through a lot of hurdles and woes in winter. Because it gets very cold and such huts cannot save them unless they make a fire, but sometimes when it rains or when the wind blows hard, they become pitiful.

As for education, as we discussed earlier, they are far from the scientific world and keep migrating from time to time, so they cannot admit their children into a school in one particular town. And in our system, there is no such school that would accommodate or admit nomadic children. Besides this, they do not live in cities but small villages, where education is already a question mark.

They also face a lot of problems as far as their health goes, in some situations. They rely on their simple treatments rather than visiting a doctor or trying medicines. They solve a great part of their health-related issues, but fail to end those of them which demand modern health facilities, of which they are not aware. A second reason for not visiting a doctor is the already deteriorating health system of Balochistan, mainly outside the cities.

