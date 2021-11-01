NATIONAL

TLP clears GT Road, continues Wazirabad sit-in until leader’s release

By Staff Report
Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan(TLP) party take part in a protest in Karachi on October 24, 2021, demanding the release of their leader Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, son of late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, founder of hardline religious political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The activists and workers of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party called off Monday the long march on Islamabad but continued their sit-in on the outskirts of Wazirabad city for a fourth straight day, demanding the immediate release of their detained chief, Saad Hussain Rizvi.

The development came a day after the government and the proscribed radical party reached an agreement to end the 10-day long — and at times deadly violent — rally calling for the closure of the French embassy and the release of Rizvi who was arrested in April on charges of inciting violence.

However, neither Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi nor cleric Mufti Muneeb ur-Rehman, who took part in the talks, gave any details of the agreement.

Following the deal, the protestors vacated GT Road and Allah Wala Chowk. However, they pitched tents at a nearby ground and said they would stage a sit-in until Rizvi is released.

Meanwhile, roads leading to the inner city were opened. However, traffic was not restored at the Chenab Toll Plaza where police and Rangers were still deployed and roads leading to Gujrat and Sialkot also remained blocked.

Security officials said that the ditches dug up along GT Road to dissuade the protesters from marching to Islamabad will be filled up once they receive orders from higher-ups.

Traffic on GT Road remained suspended and cars and trucks remained stuck, while internet services also continued to be disrupted.

Thousands of supporters of the party marched from Lahore on October 22 toward Islamabad. They demanded the expulsion of France’s envoy to Pakistan over the publication of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.) in France.

The protest march saw supporters clash with police at several points along the way. At least eight police officers and four demonstrators were killed.

The violence erupted a day after the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan said it would not accept the group’s demand to close the French Embassy and expel the ambassador.

Addressing the press conference Sunday, Rehman said a steering committee headed by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan also comprising Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, the federal interior secretary and Punjab home secretary, besides TLP representatives Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Engineer Hafeez Ullah Alvi would oversee the implementation of the agreement.

Today, the committee met in Lahore to oversee the implementation of the agreement.

Later, taking to Twitter, Khan said that GT Road had been cleared after the protesters moved to an open ground away from traffic.

“I appreciate the TLP leadership for honouring their commitment and the government is already implementing its side of the agreement since last night,” he said.

Rizvi’s party started demanding the expulsion of the French envoy in October 2020 after France President Emmanuel Macron defended blasphemous caricatures as freedom of expression.

Macron’s comments came after a young man beheaded a French school teacher who had shown the caricatures in class. The images were republished by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo to mark the opening of the trial over the deadly 2015 attack against the publication for the original caricatures.

The party gained prominence in the 2018 general elections, campaigning on the single issue of defending the blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam or the prophet.

Previous articlePresident secures authority to sack NAB boss in new ordinance
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

President secures authority to sack NAB boss in new ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The government took back from the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) the authority to remove the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and awarded it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gilgit-Baltistan celebrates Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: The 73rd Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan is being celebrated today with traditional zeal and fervour. On November 1, 1947, the people of the mountainous...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lahore second most polluted city in world: report

Lahore, the city of gardens, is ranked second in a list of top five cities in the world with dirty air, reports said. The city...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s victory in India T20 triumph of people of occupied Kashmir: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday in occupied Kashmir, a case was registered against students of a government college...
Read more
NATIONAL

Petition seeks sedition charges against proscribed TLP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday took up a petition seeking its notice of the gross violation of human rights by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indictment of Sindh chief minister in Nooriabad power plant case deferred

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday deferred until November 17 the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and 16 other...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Problems mount for faltering India at T20 World Cup

DUBAI: Virat Kohli's India started the T20 World Cup as favourites but their semi-final hopes are hanging by a thread after two losses, the...

Lahore second most polluted city in world: report

Bollywood superstar Nawazuddin Siddiqui to quit streaming shows

Pakistan’s victory in India T20 triumph of people of occupied Kashmir: minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.