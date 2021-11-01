Shehbaz Sharif states ‘It isn’t a right time to bring no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan’

Former CM Punjab and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stated that it isn’t the right time to bring a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

While addressing a presser in Dera Ghazi Khan, Shehbaz Sharif ensured that the Opposition will give a tough time to the government in the near future.

The PML-N president, while criticizing the PTI-led government, stated that the incumbent government has failed to fulfil their promises made during the election campaign, while bringing the country to the verge of economic disaster, and doom.

Sharif while slamming the government’s economic policies, stated that because of the damage caused by the current government, it would be really hard for the upcoming government to rebuild the economy.

The PML-N leader aimed that the government had introduced a new NAB ordinance to give itself NRO while stating that the government had spared no efforts to push the opposition to the wall.

Sharif went on to claim that both ANP and PPP were backing the PML-N in the parliament.

Earlier on October 17, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz while seeking support from the masses to oust PM Imran Khan stated that the time for the nation to decide their future was “then.”

While addressing a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Faisalabad’s Dhobi Ghat ground, Maryam claimed that PM Imran Khan has “disrespected the vote’s sanctity”. Adding to that, she stated that the prime minister had fulfilled only one promise, that he would “make everyone cry” and today, “the entire nation is crying”.

“When a person leaves their matters to God […] no matter how powerful one is, or how they say they are on ‘one page’ [with others], historic defeat, historic humiliation, historic disgrace becomes the fate of the oppressors,” she concluded.