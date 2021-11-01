NATIONAL

Shehbaz Sharif states ‘It isn’t a right time to bring no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan’

By News Desk

Former CM Punjab and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stated that it isn’t the right time to bring a no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

While addressing a presser in Dera Ghazi Khan, Shehbaz Sharif ensured that the Opposition will give a tough time to the government in the near future.

The PML-N president, while criticizing the PTI-led government, stated that the incumbent government has failed to fulfil their promises made during the election campaign, while bringing the country to the verge of economic disaster, and doom.

Sharif while slamming the government’s economic policies, stated that because of the damage caused by the current government, it would be really hard for the upcoming government to rebuild the economy.

The PML-N leader aimed that the government had introduced a new NAB ordinance to give itself NRO while stating that the government had spared no efforts to push the opposition to the wall.

Sharif went on to claim that both ANP and PPP were backing the PML-N in the parliament.

Earlier on October 17, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz while seeking support from the masses to oust PM Imran Khan stated that the time for the nation to decide their future was “then.”

While addressing a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Faisalabad’s Dhobi Ghat ground, Maryam claimed that PM Imran Khan has “disrespected the vote’s sanctity”. Adding to that, she stated that the prime minister had fulfilled only one promise, that he would “make everyone cry” and today, “the entire nation is crying”.

“When a person leaves their matters to God […] no matter how powerful one is, or how they say they are on ‘one page’ [with others], historic defeat, historic humiliation, historic disgrace becomes the fate of the oppressors,” she concluded.

Previous articleLHC acquits Czech model jailed for trafficking heroin
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

LHC acquits Czech model jailed for trafficking heroin

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday approved acquittal of a Czech model jailed in 2019 for smuggling heroin from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi. A...
Read more
NATIONAL

Istanbul ‘dazzled’ by Pakistan’s big screen award ceremony

ANKARRA: Big names in the film industry dazzled the audience Sunday evening at a mega ceremony in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul to honour...
Read more
NATIONAL

TLP clears GT Road, continues Wazirabad sit-in until leader’s release

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The activists and workers of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party called off Monday the long march on Islamabad but continued their sit-in on the...
Read more
NATIONAL

President secures authority to sack NAB boss in new ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The government took back from the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) the authority to remove the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and awarded it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gilgit-Baltistan celebrates Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: The 73rd Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan is being celebrated today with traditional zeal and fervour. On November 1, 1947, the people of the mountainous...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lahore second most polluted city in world: report

Lahore, the city of gardens, is ranked second in a list of top five cities in the world with dirty air, reports said. The city...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

TLP clears GT Road, continues Wazirabad sit-in until leader’s release

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The activists and workers of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party called off Monday the long march on Islamabad but continued their sit-in on the...

President secures authority to sack NAB boss in new ordinance

Gilgit-Baltistan celebrates Independence Day

Messi keen on Barcelona return after hanging up his boots

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.