PM directs for steps to bring down prices of essential commodities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to bring down prices of essential commodities to give maximum relief to common man.

The prime minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting to review the overall economic situation in the country on Monday.

The prime minister said, “Like our exemplary response to Covid-19 pandemic, we are working hard to mitigate negative impacts of international inflation, especially in petroleum products and food items.” He said that it is the government’s top priority to stabilise macroeconomic indicators in the country to spur economic growth.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed about the overall economic situation in the country. He was also apprised of inflationary trend in the international commodity market and petroleum prices.

The meeting was attended by Economic Affairs Minister Omar Ayub Khan, Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shehbaz Gill and Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government is focused on lasting economic stability in the country. The prime minister said this while talking to renowned businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedi, who called on him on Monday.

The prime minister said that despite Covid-19, the government has been successful in carrying out medium to long term economic reforms and as a result the country’s economic profile is stable. He underlined the importance of growth in the large-scale manufacturing sector that will bring employment opportunities for skilled workers.

Aqeel Karim Dhedi appreciated the government’s measures for economic revival in the country. He termed them having far-reaching positive impacts for the industrial growth and economic growth of the country.