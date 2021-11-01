NATIONAL

Exports rise 17.5pc to $2.47bn in October

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Exports posted a 17.5 percent growth in October on a year-on-year basis, surging to $2.471 billion as compared to $2.104 billion in October 2020.

“This is the highest-ever export [figure] in any October in our history,” a statement issued by the ministry of commerce said on Monday. It added that the export target for October 2021 was $2.6 billion.

During the July-October 2021 period, national exports grew by 25 percent to $9.468 billion, compared to $7.576 billion during the same period last year. The ministry’s target for July-Oct 2021 was $9.6 billion.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood also expressed satisfaction over the development in a tweet.

Meanwhile, during the July-October 2021 period, imports rose by 64 percent to $24.99 billion as compared to $15.19 billion during the same period in 2020.

“About 40pc of this increase is investment-driven (capital goods, raw material and intermediates), which indicates [an] expansion of industry and enhanced activity by industry,” the ministry said.

The remaining 60 percent of the imports were made up of petroleum, coal and gas (34 percent); vaccines (11 percent); food (8 percent); consumer goods (2 percent), and all others (5 percent). “Most of this is inelastic in nature,” the commerce ministry noted in its press release.

In absolute terms, the net increase in imports over the four-month period was $9.801 billion. This comprised consumer goods worth $239 million, food $823 million, capital goods $1.620 billion, raw material and intermediates $2.209 billion, petroleum, coal and gas $3.364 billion, vaccines $1.068 billion, and all others $478 million.

Previous articlePM directs for steps to bring down prices of essential commodities
Next articleMufti Muneeb states TLP didn’t demand French ambassador’s expulsion, closure of embassy
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Mufti Muneeb states TLP didn’t demand French ambassador’s expulsion, closure of embassy

Mufti Muneebur Rehman stated on Monday that the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) didn't demand the expulsion of the French envoy and the closure...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM directs for steps to bring down prices of essential commodities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to take all necessary measures to bring down prices of essential commodities to give...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM urges envoys to engage with overseas Pakistanis to achieve foreign policy objectives

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday urged the ambassadors of Pakistan, residing in different countries to regain the "lost touch" with overseas Pakistanis...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army wins 7th National Airgun Shooting Championship: ISPR

KARACHI: A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Monday that the Pakistan Army have won the 7th National Airgun Shooting...
Read more
NATIONAL

Efforts underway to tackle gas crisis in country: Hammad

ISLAMABAD: Energy Minister Hammad Azhar on Monday stated that the government is  doing all possible efforts to combat gas crisis in the country. The minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM to announce relief package to facilitate over 10 million citizens: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon announce a ‘mega relief package’ for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Influence free education

Renaissance, revivalism and enlightenment emanate from the education imparted to an individual or a nation. Most of the nations’ state policy has been to...

FM urges envoys to engage with overseas Pakistanis to achieve foreign policy objectives

Minar-e-Pakistan sexual assault case

Army wins 7th National Airgun Shooting Championship: ISPR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.