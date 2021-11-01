Pakistan’s victory in India T20 triumph of people of occupied Kashmir: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday in occupied Kashmir, a case was registered against students of a government college for celebrating the victory of the Pakistan cricket team’s over India in the opening T20 World Cup fixture.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan’s victory was a victory of the people of Kashmir and questioned why should they not celebrate [it].

مقبوضہ کشمیر میں گورنمنٹ میڈیکل کالج اورشیر کشمیر میڈیکل کالج کے طلباء کے خلاف پاکستان کی جیت کا جشن منانے کے الزام میں مقدمہ درج کیا گیا ہے،پاکستان کی جیت کشمیر کی جیت ہے تو وہ جشن کیوں نہ منائیں؟ مودی جنتا کی ایسی ناروا حرکتوں دے آزادی کی امید بڑہ رہی ہے https://t.co/gcXuvfjqFL — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 1, 2021

The minister said such inhumane acts of the Modi regime have increased the hope of freedom in the people of Kashmir.

He also attached news from Al Jazeera reporting that police in Indian-occupied Kashmir filed criminal cases under a stringent anti-terror law against the students for celebrating Pakistan’s victory against India.

Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets for the first-ever victory against its archrival in a T20 World Cup game on October 24.

Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) and captain Babar Azam (68 not out) struck superb unbeaten half-centuries and eased Pakistan to 152-0 in 17.5 overs in Group 2 of the Super 12s.

Days later, police in occupied Kashmir began investigating students and staff at two medical colleges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a harsh anti-terror law, for celebrating India’s loss.

Police said some students and staff at the government-run colleges cheered and shouted pro-Pakistan slogans during the match Sunday night, calling it an “anti-national” activity.