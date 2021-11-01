NATIONAL

Petition seeks sedition charges against proscribed TLP

By Staff Report
Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, son of late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, founder of hard line religious political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik, waves to supporters while leaving after a case hearing in a court in Lahore on July 2, 2021. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday took up a petition seeking its notice of the gross violation of human rights by the workers and supporters of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan (TLP) party during the two-week long violent protest.

Thousands of supporters of the party marched from Lahore on October 22 toward Islamabad. They demanded the expulsion of France’s envoy to Pakistan over the publication of caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in France.

The protest march saw supporters clash with police at several points along the way. At least seven police officers and four demonstrators were killed.

Last night, the government and the radical party reached an agreement to end the 10-day long — and at times deadly violent — rally.

“The sit-in has ended now [following the agreement],” the court observed Monday.

“The sit-in may have ended but the violations of law and the loss of life is needed to be looked in and compensated,” the petitioner said. “The law and order situation has worsened, people have been distressed,” he added.

“The group has taken the law in its hand, while several precious lives lost in its protest.”

“The high court should order for registration of a sedition case against the banned TLP group,” the petitioner pleaded.

Over the weekend, the petitioner had pleaded to the court to exercise its constitutional mandate over the protests being staged by the workers of the proscribed group.

“The proscribed group should be tackled with iron hands,” the high court was pleaded in the petition.

While seeking the court’s order over the protest, the petition pleaded for the opening of the blocked roads while pointing out the violation of the right of free movement in the protest.

ANOTHER INJURED COP DIES

Yet another policeman who received injured in clashes with protesters of the group succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, a spokesperson of Punjab police confirmed.

Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Rasool was posted in Sadhoki. The 51-year-old policeman was brought to the General Hospital in Lahore for treatment.

The tally of cops killed in the violent protests has risen to eight.

Lahore police chief paid rich tributes to the slain cop and said Rasool sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

Staff Report

