Two civilians killed, three FC soldiers injured in motorcycle bomb blast in Panjgur Balochistan

At least two people were killed and three FC soldiers injured in Panjgur Balochistan when a bomb concealed in a motorcycle went off in Panjgur’s Chatkan Bazaar area.

As per sources, the blast killed two civilian passersby and wounded three Frontier Corps personnel.

The area has been cordoned off by the security forces, while injured people were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Condemning the act, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that targetting innocent civilians is a cowardly act.

Panjgur district lies in the western Makran division of Balochistan. In the past, Chatkan Bazar had faced many terror attacks.

Earlier in March 2019, at least two people were killed and nine others were injured in a motorcycle blast at the Bazaar.

The bombing had caused a gas cylinder in a shop to explode, triggering a fire that destroyed five vehicles and three motorcycles.