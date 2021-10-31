NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 733 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

By News Desk

Pakistan has reported 11 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,273,078. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,449 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 733 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,915 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,567 in Sindh 5,745 in KP, 940 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 356 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 469,960 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 440,139 in Punjab 177,968 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 106,896 in Islamabad, 34,477 in Azad Kashmir 33,248 in Balochistan and 10,390 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 20,799,170 coronavirus tests and 48,192 in the last 24 hours. 1,221,535 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,402 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.52 percent

So far, 70,139,040 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 415,562 in last 24 hours. 40,016,932 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 373,474 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 103,514,198 with 754,680 in the last 24 hours.

