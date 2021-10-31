Removal of blockages from Punjab roads, rivers begins

After the agreement between the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the Punjab authorities on Sunday evening started removing containers and other barricades from different roads of Rawalpindi and other cities, including GT Road.

According to official information, the government provincial ordered removal of containers and other blockades from roads leading to Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jehlum and other cities. Containers on Murree Road and Faizabad Square were removed with the help of a crane by the traffic police today evening. The Rawalpindi traffic police also removed the diversions leading to the Saddar and other link roads. Traffic on the 9th Avenue Signal to Stadium Road was also opened.

The Grand Trunk Road was opened in Jhelum, Gujrat and Gujranwala. The containers placed on the River Jhelum Bridge have also been removed. A ditch dug out at Srai Alamgir near Jhelum has also been filled up.

Earlier on Sunday noon, the Chenab River bridge and various sections of GT Road remained closed with barricades to stop TLP long march. GT Road was closed at several points while land routes to Gujarat, Jhelum and other citieis were also closed. As a result, people faced problems in commuting. Pakistan Rangers also set up a red line at a distance of 500 meters from the Chenab River.