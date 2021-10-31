NATIONAL

Speaker NA Qaiser urges global community to cooperate with Afghanistan

By APP

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said that Pakistan is playing crucial role in the establishment of durable peace in Afghanistan and urged the world community to promote cooperation with it in all sectors including trade.

Addressing a public meeting at Marghuz, district Swabi, the Speaker National Assembly said that the restoration of peace in Afghanistan will usher progress and development in the whole region. He said that our businessmen will get access to the market of Central Asian States and help promote business activities.
Besides, CM Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister, Murad Saeed, Provincial Ministers Shahram Khan Tarakai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and MPA Aqibullah were also present on the occasion.
Speaker NA said, a new era of progress and development has begun in the country and now Pakistan will give a changed look. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country has been put on track of development.
He said that the present government was inherited numerous crisis that was battled by it bravely.
He said that the completion of projects initiated under the auspices of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will increase economic activities and people will get employment opportunities. He said that during the present government district Swabi has been given unprecedented funds.
Asad Qaiser said that before the present government, no big ministry was given to Swabi and for the first time the district was given such important representation. He said that he had remained Speaker of KP Assembly for five years and since the last three years, he is the Speaker of the National Assembly.
He said that for the first time, Pakhtuns have been given honour and the representatives of the province were given big posts. He said that the journey of the development of Pakhtuns has begun and now they are not behind anyone in any sector.
Speaker stated that Pakhtuns have voted for Imran Khan twice and will vote for him in future too. He concluded by stating that he is in politics for the service of his area and people of the district.
Previous articlePervez Khattak’s nephew Ahad Khattak joins PPP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pervez Khattak’s nephew Ahad Khattak joins PPP

Defence minister Pervez Khattak’s nephew Ahad Khattak and his political allies have recently joined the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP). Khattak’s nephew revealed that he has...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP refutes Jamshed Iqbal Cheema’s allegations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema's allegations. It is to note that...
Read more
NATIONAL

PEW sees no chances of oil, gas prices reduction on world market over next few years

President Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW), Dr Murtaza Mughal has said that there is no chance of a reduction in oil and gas prices on...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIDE to host 35th AGM and Conference of PSDE in Peshawar

Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has announced it will host the 35th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Pakistan Society of Development...
Read more
NATIONAL

APHC condemns use of brute force against IIOJK people

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in the territory...
Read more
NATIONAL

TLP uses illegal software to amplify agenda, manipulate social media trends

The Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) is exposed to be using illegal software to amplify its agenda and manipulate social media trends, with the tech experts...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

A golden chance for Pakistan

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed has invited Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Bangladesh. She was talking to Pak­istan’s High Commissioner to...

New Zealand deals crushing blow to India with comfortable 8 wicket win

ECP refutes Jamshed Iqbal Cheema’s allegations

Horrifying health conditions in Sindh

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.