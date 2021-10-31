Pervez Khattak’s nephew Ahad Khattak joins PPP

Defence minister Pervez Khattak’s nephew Ahad Khattak and his political allies have recently joined the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

Khattak’s nephew revealed that he has left the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after consultation with his political allies and colleagues.

Earlier today, Ahad Khattak, son of PTI’s MPA Liaquat Khattak, with his political associates have joined the PPP.

In this regard, Ahad stated that he took the decision because majority of the people from his constituency support him. While adding that PPP gave respect to him.

On the occasion, PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari stated that he welcomed Ahad Khattak in the party, adding that the PPP is becoming strong.

He went on to assure participation in the local bodies elections, while revealing that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will address in Manki Sharif in Nowshera, KP.