NATIONAL

Pervez Khattak’s nephew Ahad Khattak joins PPP

By News Desk

Defence minister Pervez Khattak’s nephew Ahad Khattak and his political allies have recently joined the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

Khattak’s nephew revealed that he has left the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after consultation with his political allies and colleagues.

Earlier today, Ahad Khattak, son of PTI’s MPA Liaquat Khattak, with his political associates have joined the PPP.

In this regard, Ahad stated that he took the decision because majority of the people from his constituency support him. While adding that PPP gave respect to him.

On the occasion, PPP’s Nayyar Bukhari stated that he welcomed Ahad Khattak in the party, adding that the PPP is becoming strong.

He went on to assure participation in the local bodies elections, while revealing that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will address in Manki Sharif in Nowshera, KP.

Previous articleWill the AUKUS alliance provoke China?
Next articleSpeaker NA Qaiser urges global community to cooperate with Afghanistan
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PDM holds anti-inflation rally in DG Khan

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has held a rally in Dera Ghazi Khan today, on Sunday. PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif alongwith PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman...
Read more
NATIONAL

Removal of blockages from Punjab roads, rivers begins

After the agreement between the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the Punjab authorities on Sunday evening started removing containers and other barricades...
Read more
NATIONAL

Speaker NA Qaiser urges global community to cooperate with Afghanistan

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said that Pakistan is playing crucial role in the establishment of durable peace in Afghanistan and urged the...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP refutes Jamshed Iqbal Cheema’s allegations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema's allegations. It is to note that...
Read more
NATIONAL

PEW sees no chances of oil, gas prices reduction on world market over next few years

President Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW), Dr Murtaza Mughal has said that there is no chance of a reduction in oil and gas prices on...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIDE to host 35th AGM and Conference of PSDE in Peshawar

Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) has announced it will host the 35th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Pakistan Society of Development...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Speaker NA Qaiser urges global community to cooperate with Afghanistan

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday said that Pakistan is playing crucial role in the establishment of durable peace in Afghanistan and urged the...

Pervez Khattak’s nephew Ahad Khattak joins PPP

Will the AUKUS alliance provoke China?

The matter was settled amicably

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.