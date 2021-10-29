Forced career counselling in Pakistan

The students in Pakistan are beaing forced by their parents to select those careers which their parents like, not the career that their children are interested in. Career counseling is become a major problem in Pakistan. So many students commit suicide, while many leave their studies due to lack on interest. Even if students become successful as per their fathers wishes, they are not happy in their lives as they didn’t get to pursue their own dreams. Besides this, there are so many students who want to be artists, but they can’t pursue their dreams due to societal pressure.

The students are being neglected or ignored by their parents for showing their talent or fulfilling their wishes. It is a pressing issue in Pakistan which needs immediate attention, as it can destroy a student’s life.

There is no doubt that Pakistan is a fast-moving economy but, with a derailed labour force. Amidst the dysphoria that the workforce faces in its prime years, the hardcore fact that remains a subject of debate amongst the youth and relevant scholars is whether Pakistan lacks satisfactory career counseling or a range of suitable careers for the bulging population that fails to adjust in the economic system.

Majority of the youngsters try their shots in all fields because of which neither do they get to know about their strengths; nor does the world. An absence of professional guidance coupled with a sense of unabashed disorientation ultimately blocks the dim light of potential that could have intensified.

In addition to these structural issues at the grass root level, parental paths and burdens of sustaining traditions leads towards ultimate failure.

Pakistan is the fifth most populous country in the world with a population of 219m. Given the current rate of population growth, it is estimated to reach 280m by 2030. At present, 63pc of the population is below the age of 30. Therefore, in a country where supply is abundant, the rationale behind success is a perfect match of abilities (interest) with an adequate career choice; a combination extremely scarce in the country.

Despite hundreds of educational institutes training thousands of children and young adults to enter the market, yet an accurate placement in it has never been witnessed due to mechanisms that would provide enlightened guidance.

It is because the employment challenge does not merely end at just generating jobs but also extends to ensuring ‘gainful/productive’ employment. Again, a dismal state of economic and political affairs has failed to produce a system that endorses a spectrum of technologically and economically apt careers that befit individuals and their future prospects.

Imdad Ilyas

Balnigwar