TLP long march: Buzdar directs LEAs to maintain law and order situation

By News Desk

Ir order to handle the ongoing violent protests by the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday directed the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to take all possible measures to maintain the law and order situation in the province.

During a high-level meeting, the chief minister said that the government cannot allow anyone to play with the lives and properties of citizens and it is the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order and protect public property, adding that the government will fulfil its responsibility in all circumstances.

Earlier in the day, Punjab’s home department deployed the paramilitary Rangers for 60 days in eight districts of the province, according to media reports.

Rangers personnel were posted in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Gujrat and Faisalabad districts, according to reports.

On the other hand, thousands of supporters of the TLP neared Gujranwala city as they continued their march towards the federal capital.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had announced to summon Rangers in the Punjab province on the request of the provincial authorities.

“Rangers is being placed at the disposal of the Punjab government,” he had said while addressing a presser to announce a strategy to deal with the TLP.

At least five police personnel have been martyred in clashes with the banned organisation since October 27.

News Desk

