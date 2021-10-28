Armed forces’ chiefs review security situation

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Thursday held a meeting with the all services’ chiefs at Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ) to discuss defence and security situation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting was presided over by the CJCSC and attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu.

The participants discussed a range of security-related issues, including fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region, shared challenges being faced, and operational preparedness of the armed forces.

The chiefs expressed complete satisfaction and full confidence in readiness of the defence forces.

The participants also reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy. They also lauded the sacrifices of security forces in the fight against terrorism.

The JSHQ is functioning with a national perspective that seeks to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s defence and national security, the CJCSC said and applauded the jointness of the Pakistan armed forces in meeting all defence and security challenges.