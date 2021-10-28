World

US issues first passport with ‘X’ gender

By Agencies

The United States on Wednesday announced its first passport with “X” for gender, a landmark step for people outside the binary male or female categories.

The State Department said it had issued the first passport with “X” for gender and would make the option routinely available by early 2022 both for passports and birth certificates of Americans abroad.

“I want to reiterate, on the occasion of this passport issuance, the Department of State’s commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people — including LGBTQI+ US citizens,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had promised to address the issue in June but said that there were technological hurdles that needed to be addressed.

Previous articleMumbai court grants bail to son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan
Next articleTLP long march: Buzdar directs LEAs to maintain law and order situation
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Indian state threatens sedition charges for celebrations of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup win

People in India's most populous state who praised arch rival Pakistan's victory in a recent cricket match could face sedition charges, authorities said on...
Read more
World

India PM Modi to meet Pope Francis for first time

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis in Rome for the first time this weekend when he visits for the...
Read more
World

Muslim students, teacher arrested in India for celebrating Pakistan T20 win

NEW DELHI: Indian police have arrested three students and a teacher, all of them Muslims, for celebrating the Pakistan cricket team's crushing victory over...
Read more
Top Headlines

India tests nuclear-capable missile amid tensions with China

NEW DELHI: India has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 5,000 kilometers (3,125 miles) from an island off its east...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

LONDON: Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record cases Singapore's health ministry said it is...
Read more
World

Taiwan leader confirms small US troop training presence

TAIPEI: President Tsai Ing-wen has confirmed a small number of US troops are present in Taiwan to help with training, adding she had "faith"...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan faces sharp increase in dengue cases

Pakistan saw an increase in dengue infection cases on Thursday. During the past 24 hours, Punjab reported 539 new cases and two deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...

Saudi-backed golf series with Greg Norman as commissioner expected to be launched

Saqlain hopeful Pakistan will meet India in T20 World Cup Final

All Pakistan Women Association organizes breast cancer awareness seminar at APWAf

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.