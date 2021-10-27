NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 516 new cases, 13 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A health worker inoculates a woman with the Covid-19 coronavirus Sinovac vaccine at the Red Crescent vaccination centre in Rawalpindi on May 24, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 516 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,270,322, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another 13 people lost their lives to the coronavirus over the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the overall death toll to 28,405, according to the NCOC, adding that 1,487 are in critical condition.

Over the last 24 hours, 717 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,217,935, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 468,401 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 439,450 cases.

Staff Report

Sports

State holding Australian Open says no to unvaccinated players

CANBERRA: Unvaccinated players will not get special dispensation for the Australian Open, the top official in the state holding the Grand Slam said Wednesday,...

Shoaib Akhtar walks out of television show after stoush with host

Vaccinated but stuck: Indians await WHO nod for homegrown shot to travel abroad

US challenges Assange extradition block in UK court

