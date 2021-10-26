NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 572 new cases, 6 deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
A man and his children wearing facemasks ride on a motorbike along a street during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Rawalpindi on March 25, 2020. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan added 572 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,269,806, according to the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Another six people lost their lives to the coronavirus over the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the overall death toll to 28,392, according to the NCOC, adding that 1,028 are in critical condition.

Over the last 24 hours, 310 patients recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,217,218, said the NCOC.

Sindh is the worst-affected province by the pandemic with 468,164 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 439,307 cases.

Staff Report

