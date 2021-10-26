Imran approves appointment of Nadeem Anjum as new spymaster

ISLAMABAD: Three weeks after his nomination as the new boss of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency following a consensus between the army chief and Imran Khan, the prime minister’s office notified the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as the new spy chief.

Anjum will assume charge on November 20, however, the notification announced. Until then, the incumbent spymaster Lt Gen Faiz Hameed “shall continue to hold charge”.

The confirmation brought an end to weeks of speculation suggesting a rift between the civilian and military leadership that began October 7, day after a press statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced the reshuffle in the top military brass, posting out Hameed as the commander of Peshawar-based XI Corps and bringing in Anjum, a seasoned soldier who has battled hardened militants in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More details to follow