Sports

Mussolini’s great grandson named in Lazio squad for first time

By Reuters
PARMA, ITALY - APRIL 28: Romano Floriani Mussolini of SS Lazio reacts during the Primavera TIM Cup Final match between ACF Fiorentina and SS Lazio at Ennio Tardini Stadium on April 28, 2021 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

ROME: The great-grandson of former Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini has been named in the Lazio squad for the first time for their Serie A clash with Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Romano Floriani Mussolini, 18, is part of coach Maurizio Sarri’s 23-man group of players for the trip to Verona.

He is the third child of Alessandra Mussolini and husband Mauro Floriani, and great-grandson of Benito Mussolini, who was prime minister of Italy from 1922 to 1943 after a fascist coup.

Alessandra is a former member of the European Parliament for Forza Italia and another of Benito Mussolini’s granddaughters, Rachele, won a second term as a city councillor in Rome this month.

A minority of Lazio fans, known as “ultras”, have links to the far-right and banners expressing pride in the fascist movement have been flown at the Stadio Olimpico.

Previous articlePakistan says US attempting to derail CPEC
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Milan defender Hernandez clear to play after coronavirus

MILAN: AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez has recovered from Covid-19, the Serie A club said on Sunday. The full-back tested positive for Covid-19 on his...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan look to end India losing streak in T20 World Cup blockbuster

DUBAI: Virat Kohli's India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups. Pakistan, however, go into the...
Read more
Sports

Boxing Day Ashes Test could see 80,000 crowd as Covid-19 rules ease

MELBOURNE: How many spectators, if any, would be allowed into the cavernous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the third Ashes Test has long been...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan-India blockbuster set to light up T20 World Cup

DUBAI: Former champions Pakistan and India will face off tonight at 7:00 pm (GMT+5) in a T20 World Cup blockbuster in Dubai and the...
Read more
Sports

England thrashes West Indies with worst T20 defeat

West Indies went down for their lowest total, 55, in a T20 World Cup, while it was also the lowest score by a team...
Read more
Sports

Rizwan Pakistan’s trump card for India clash, says Younis Khan

Pakistan's cricket great Younis Khan has said that Pakistani opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan could be a trump card for Pakistan to win the much-awaited...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Italy man asks police to jail him to escape wife at...

ROME: For some people, going to prison can feel like escaping to freedom. A man under house arrest in Italy showed up at a police...

Pakistan look to end India losing streak in T20 World Cup blockbuster

Performing Umrah, Imran prays for peace, prosperity of Pakistan, Ummah

Deadlock persists in Balochistan ahead of vote on no-trust motion

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.