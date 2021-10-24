Mussolini’s great grandson named in Lazio squad for first time

ROME: The great-grandson of former Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini has been named in the Lazio squad for the first time for their Serie A clash with Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Romano Floriani Mussolini, 18, is part of coach Maurizio Sarri’s 23-man group of players for the trip to Verona.

He is the third child of Alessandra Mussolini and husband Mauro Floriani, and great-grandson of Benito Mussolini, who was prime minister of Italy from 1922 to 1943 after a fascist coup.

Alessandra is a former member of the European Parliament for Forza Italia and another of Benito Mussolini’s granddaughters, Rachele, won a second term as a city councillor in Rome this month.

A minority of Lazio fans, known as “ultras”, have links to the far-right and banners expressing pride in the fascist movement have been flown at the Stadio Olimpico.