NATIONAL

Pakistan says US attempting to derail CPEC

By Anadolu Agency
A Chinese worker stands near trucks carrying goods during the opening of a trade project in Gwadar port, some 700 kms west of the Pakistani city of Karachi on November 13, 2016. Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on November 13 opened a trade route linking the southwestern post of Gwadar to the Chinese city of Kashgar as part of a joint multi-billion-dollar project to jumpstart economic growth in the South Asian country. / AFP / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Pakistan has accused the US of colluding with its archrival India to sabotage the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The rare direct charge came from the head of the CPEC Authority, Khalid Mansoor, who is also a special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, at a seminar organised by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi on Saturday.

Washington has long opposed the $64 billion project, calling it a “debt trap” for Pakistan, but this is the first time Islamabad has reacted bluntly.

New Delhi, an archrival of Beijing and Islamabad, has also opposed the project, which is part of Beijing’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, viewing it as against its strategic interests in the region.

“From the point of view of the emerging geostrategic situation, one thing is clear: the United States supported by India is inimical to CPEC. It will not let it succeed. That’s where we have to take a position,” Mansoor said.

“There’s no way Pakistan will forgo any of its benefits. It has more than once burnt its fingers in (the Western) alliance in the past,” he said, adding that attempts to dilute Beijing’s strategic influence in the region will not succeed.

The West, he went on to argue, views CPEC as a symbol of China’s political ambition.

“That’s the reason CPEC is seen suspiciously by both the United States and Europe […] They view CPEC more as a move by China to expand its political, strategic, and business clout,” Mansoor added.

Islamabad, he said, has discussed the possibility of Afghanistan’s inclusion in the CPEC with the Taliban government, but gave no further details, including Kabul’s response.

Signed in 2015, the CPEC aims to connect China’s strategically important northwestern Xinjiang province to the port of Gwadar in Balochistan, through a network of roads, railways, and pipelines to transport cargo, oil, and gas.

Anadolu Agency

