Pakistan sees continuous rise in dengue cases

By Staff Report
A Pakistani boy walks past the awareness advertisement against the deadly tropical disease dengue fever in Islamabad on September 30, 2011. In less than a month, 126 people have died and more than 12,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, which has spread rapidly among both rich and poor in Pakistan's cultural capital Lahore. Dengue affects between 50 and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever, muscle and joint ache. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: An additional 832 dengue fever cases were reported in different areas of Pakistan in the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Sunday.

The cases were detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces along with Islamabad.

In Islamabad, 118 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, including 79 recorded in the suburbs, bringing the total tally to 2,721, Islamabad District Health Officer Zaeem Zia told media.

In the cited period, 168 more dengue cases were detected in the KP, taking the total number of infections to 4,672 in the province, media said.

Five people have died from the disease in the province and 214 patients are currently hospitalised.

Meanwhile, 546 more dengue cases were recorded in Punjab, a health official told media, adding that 361 of them were found in Lahore.

According to the official data, the total number of dengue cases across the province has risen to 9,491, with 6,294 of them reported in Lahore alone.

The government is taking special measures at the dengue hotspots in order to curb the spread of the disease.

Staff Report

